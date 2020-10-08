OneLedger (OLT) Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $105,438.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, BitForex and Bilaxy. During the last week, OneLedger has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009160 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.29 or 0.04737200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00056246 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00031692 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,458,938 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN, BitForex, IDEX, CoinEx, UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.