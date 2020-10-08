OneLedger (OLT) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $105,438.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One OneLedger token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OneLedger

OneLedger is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,458,938 tokens. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, UEX, CoinEx, BitForex, IDEX, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

