Omix Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.00 (OMX)

Omix (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Omix has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Omix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omix has a total market capitalization of $585,789.64 and approximately $20.00 worth of Omix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omix alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009203 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.67 or 0.04763762 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056240 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00031749 BTC.

Omix Token Profile

Omix (OMX) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Omix’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The official message board for Omix is medium.com/@projectshivom . Omix’s official website is omix.io . Omix’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

Buying and Selling Omix

Omix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.