OmiseGO (OMG) Price Reaches $1.74 on Top Exchanges

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ZB.COM, Bitbns and Iquant. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00018291 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011762 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Livecoin, Binance, DragonEX, Kyber Network, Ovis, Kucoin, Tokenomy, Neraex, BitBay, ChaoEX, DigiFinex, Bitbns, Independent Reserve, Bit-Z, Bittrex, BigONE, Coinnest, Bithumb, TDAX, Zebpay, CoinBene, IDCM, Braziliex, Radar Relay, Huobi, Coinrail, BitForex, Cryptopia, Fatbtc, FCoin, Upbit, Crex24, Koinex, CoinTiger, Coinone, AirSwap, Cobinhood, Tidex, Exmo, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, C2CX, Bancor Network, B2BX, COSS, IDAX, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Poloniex, BitMart, CoinEx, TOPBTC, GOPAX, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Iquant, OKEx, IDEX, Liqui, ABCC, CoinExchange, Mercatox and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.