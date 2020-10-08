Omineca Mining And Metals (CVE:OMM) Shares Down 6%

Omineca Mining And Metals (CVE:OMM) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 87,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 147,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.89.

Omineca Mining And Metals Company Profile (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flag ship project is the Wingdam gold project located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project in the province of British Columbia.

