ODUWA (OWC) Trading 11% Lower This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded down 11% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $12,910.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00006917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,898.39 or 1.00080812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00045698 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001397 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000336 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00152785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00026072 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

