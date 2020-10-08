O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Sells 228 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Stepan accounts for 3.8% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.20% of Stepan worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stepan by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stepan by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,716,000 after buying an additional 39,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Stepan by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Stepan by 64.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Stepan by 173.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In related news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.75, for a total value of $861,459.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $322,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,646 shares of company stock worth $2,847,594. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCL traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.58. 861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,174. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.70. Stepan has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $118.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $460.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

