O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group accounts for about 2.1% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alaska Air Group worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,268,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after buying an additional 881,854 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after buying an additional 784,660 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,442,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after buying an additional 515,178 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,357,000 after buying an additional 502,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 82,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,028. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALK. Barclays increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.81.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.