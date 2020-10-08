O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Purchases 36,305 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 380,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,305 shares during the period. Kimco Realty accounts for 3.3% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 122,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,619. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.20. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

