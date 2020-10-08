O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. Intel comprises 1.1% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,932,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

