O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. cut its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 5.3% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,679,000 after buying an additional 9,300,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,297,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,785,000 after buying an additional 1,084,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,859,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,640,000 after buying an additional 87,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,520,000 after buying an additional 594,665 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $56,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 77,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.