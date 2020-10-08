O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $26.54 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,529 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 20.7% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.4% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $552.40. 290,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,364,240. The company has a market cap of $344.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.83.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

