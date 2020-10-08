O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties makes up 1.5% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.38% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 9,983.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 24,335.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 39.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,847. The company has a market cap of $532.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.21. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $45.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Brian Robert Dickman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $148,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

