Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Lowered to $1.00 at CIBC

Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target cut by equities researchers at CIBC from $1.25 to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.10.

Shares of NUVSF stock remained flat at $$0.55 during trading on Thursday. 12,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,627. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. Nuvista Energy has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.48.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

