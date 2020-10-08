NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. NuStar Energy reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.67 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America started coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

In other news, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,485,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 263.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,812,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after buying an additional 1,313,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after buying an additional 894,700 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $10,599,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 569.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 473,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 402,975 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NS stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $11.52. 12,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.47. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

