NuShares (NSR) Trading Down 31.8% This Week

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $1,049.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00020614 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,321,160,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,806,007,873 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

