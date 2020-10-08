Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.53

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.53 and last traded at $71.36, with a volume of 45520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 73.42%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

