Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Hits New 52-Week High at $780.00

Novacyt SA (LON:NCYT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 780 ($10.19) and last traded at GBX 755.30 ($9.87), with a volume of 2286571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 678 ($8.86).

The company has a market cap of $409.63 million and a P/E ratio of -29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 374.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 314.54.

About Novacyt (LON:NCYT)

Novacyt SA develops and sells diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases. The company's diagnostic products are used in liquid based cytology, oncology, microbiology, haematology, and serology testing. It offers NovaPrep, a liquid based cytology solution that is utilized in the diagnosis of cervical cancer; and clinical laboratory testing services to clinicians, healthcare providers, and patients.

