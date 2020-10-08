Northland Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
GAN stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GAN has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $28.95.
About GAN
