North Midland Construction (LON:NMD) Stock Price Up 1.9%

North Midland Construction plc (LON:NMD) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.93) and last traded at GBX 530 ($6.93). Approximately 12,730 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 5,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.79).

About North Midland Construction (LON:NMD)

North Midland Construction PLC engages in the civil, building and mechanical, and electrical engineering businesses in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division specializes in the construction of new build and refurbishment projects, social housing, student accommodation facilities, and health and primary care centers.

