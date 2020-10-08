Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Position Lowered by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 22,024 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $815,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $923,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.38. 48,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,763. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $224.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.94.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

