Niobio Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $30,763.72 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $30,763.72 and approximately $182.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

