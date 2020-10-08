NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lessened by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,477 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 766,962 shares of company stock worth $93,184,312. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.15. 83,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,967,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.66 and its 200-day moving average is $98.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $130.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. 140166 raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

