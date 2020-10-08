NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,072 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 34,172 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 3.5% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,101,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $173,852,000 after buying an additional 258,577 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 75,602 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

NKE remained flat at $$130.06 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 89,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,967,697. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $130.44. The stock has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average of $98.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $9,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at $192,394,761.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 766,962 shares of company stock worth $93,184,312 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

