Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Trading Up 15.4%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 683,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 395% from the average daily volume of 138,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

About Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCMKTS:NCPCF)

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel Shäw project located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.