Newton (NEW) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. Newton has a total market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $580,708.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

