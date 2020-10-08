New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Increased to C$2.35 by Analysts at Bank of America

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.70 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, CSFB set a C$1.70 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

TSE:NGD traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.58. 4,419,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,483. New Gold has a one year low of C$0.55 and a one year high of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -16.75.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$178.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

