Netrum (NTR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.00

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Over the last week, Netrum has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. Netrum has a total market cap of $17,149.40 and approximately $14.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000786 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000392 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Netrum

Netrum is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

