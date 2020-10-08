Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Netflix by 4.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,219,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 163.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,703 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $108,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $12,666,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 51.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $7.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $526.86. 163,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,532,238. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.57 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $235.79 billion, a PE ratio of 89.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.85.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total value of $21,395,954.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,954.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,486 shares of company stock valued at $106,890,169. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

