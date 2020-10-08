Nektan (LON:NKTN) Trading Down 96.5%

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN) shares were down 96.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Approximately 104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 286,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.60 ($0.32).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13.

About Nektan (LON:NKTN)

Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.

