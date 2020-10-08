Nebulas Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Nebulas has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, LBank and OKEx. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $16.98 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $522.47 or 0.04794802 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056054 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00031704 BTC.

NAS is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,574,479 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Binance, OKEx, LBank, Allcoin, Huobi, Neraex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

