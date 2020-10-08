National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/8/2020 – National Storage Affiliates Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

10/3/2020 – National Storage Affiliates Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

9/22/2020 – National Storage Affiliates Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – National Storage Affiliates Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NSA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 383.38 and a beta of 0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

