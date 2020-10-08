National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Andrew Agg Purchases 16 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Andrew Agg acquired 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 932 ($12.18) per share, with a total value of £149.12 ($194.85).
Andrew Agg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 7th, Andrew Agg bought 17 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 849 ($11.09) per share, for a total transaction of £144.33 ($188.59).
- On Wednesday, July 15th, Andrew Agg bought 15,794 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 881 ($11.51) per share, for a total transaction of £139,145.14 ($181,817.77).
Shares of NG stock traded up GBX 16.60 ($0.22) on Thursday, reaching GBX 926.60 ($12.11). The company had a trading volume of 5,856,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion and a PE ratio of 25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03. National Grid plc has a one year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 863.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 900.61.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
