National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Andrew Agg Purchases 16 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Andrew Agg acquired 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 932 ($12.18) per share, with a total value of £149.12 ($194.85).

Andrew Agg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 7th, Andrew Agg bought 17 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 849 ($11.09) per share, for a total transaction of £144.33 ($188.59).

On Wednesday, July 15th, Andrew Agg bought 15,794 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 881 ($11.51) per share, for a total transaction of £139,145.14 ($181,817.77).

Shares of NG stock traded up GBX 16.60 ($0.22) on Thursday, reaching GBX 926.60 ($12.11). The company had a trading volume of 5,856,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion and a PE ratio of 25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03. National Grid plc has a one year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 863.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 900.61.

NG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 990 ($12.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 949 ($12.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,007.83 ($13.17).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

