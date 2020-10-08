National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.45.

NFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price objective for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,262,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $17,835,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,204,000 after purchasing an additional 365,018 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 454,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 186,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $9,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,448. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $323.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.