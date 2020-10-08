National Bank Financial Lowers Cineplex (TSE:CGX) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2020 earnings at ($6.69) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

CGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Cineplex from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.71.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$4.83 on Monday. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.72 and a 52 week high of C$34.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.72. The firm has a market cap of $305.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cineplex will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phyllis Yaffe purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,964.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$240,750.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

