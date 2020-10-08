Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.09.

MYOK stock opened at $221.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.08. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. Equities research analysts expect that Myokardia will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the second quarter valued at about $3,455,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Myokardia by 525.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Myokardia by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myokardia by 11.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Myokardia by 69.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

