MXC Capital (LON:MXCP) Stock Price Down 1%

MXC Capital Ltd (LON:MXCP) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.20 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63). Approximately 222,081 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 93,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.63).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

