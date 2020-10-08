Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) versus The Hong Kong and China Gas (NYSE:HOKCY) Financial Contrast

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Murphy Oil pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Murphy Oil has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Murphy Oil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Murphy Oil and The Hong Kong and China Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 3 8 5 0 2.13 The Hong Kong and China Gas 2 0 0 0 1.00

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus price target of $14.18, indicating a potential upside of 60.03%. Given Murphy Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Volatility & Risk

Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.29, meaning that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 10.64% -1.36% -0.65% The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Murphy Oil and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 0.48 $1.15 billion $0.87 10.18 The Hong Kong and China Gas $5.19 billion 4.90 $901.41 million N/A N/A

Murphy Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and Aviation fuel facilities. The company operates a pipeline network of 3,600 km gas pipes severing approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water production and distribution, wastewater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, water reuse, network construction, and purified water businesses serving 1.2 million customers through a pipeline network of approximately 7,000 km. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, café, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

