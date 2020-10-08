MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Set at C$30.00 by Raymond James

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) has been given a C$30.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of MTY traded up C$2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.16. 287,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,007. The company has a market cap of $918.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.48.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$97.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 2.0553687 EPS for the current year.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Eric Lefebvre bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,616.42.

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

