MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Set at C$30.00 by Raymond James

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) has been given a C$30.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.
Shares of MTY traded up C$2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.16. 287,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,007. The company has a market cap of $918.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.48.
In other MTY Food Group news, Director Eric Lefebvre bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,616.42.
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
