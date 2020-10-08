MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

MSGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on MSG Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGE traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,739. MSG Entertainment has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $172.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.16.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in MSG Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

