MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI) Trading Down 8.7%

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI) was down 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37). Approximately 5,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.50).

The stock has a market cap of $21.16 million and a P/E ratio of -7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.66.

About MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI)

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.