MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $100.00

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31), with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.50).

The stock has a market cap of $21.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

About MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI)

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.