Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Reaches $0.0116

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $444,281.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00252361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00037520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00086860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.01522648 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00156769 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,665,500 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

