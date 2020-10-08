Morgan Stanley Trims Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price to $90.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $82.24 on Monday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3,637.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 190,219 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

