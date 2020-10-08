Morgan Stanley Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $50.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on TFI International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TFI International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.56.

NYSE:TFII opened at $47.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.47. TFI International has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

