Morgan Stanley Raises Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target to $18.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Express from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Heartland Express from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $9,792,382.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $65,282,617.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heartland Express by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 109,522 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 54,591 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 76,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 60.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 215,172 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.