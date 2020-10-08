Morgan Stanley Cuts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $80.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Ameren from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.67.

Ameren stock opened at $80.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.28. Ameren has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ameren by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 200,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Ameren by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 322,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,769,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Ameren by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ameren by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 501,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

