Monero Classic Trading 70.4% Lower Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 135.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000720 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $94.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 70.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.52 or 0.01024031 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003123 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000626 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

