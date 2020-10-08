Micron Technology (MU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/30/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $60.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Micron Technology had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.

9/30/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

9/29/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/17/2020 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/14/2020 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2020 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/27/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $70.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/19/2020 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Micron’s near-term performance might be hurt by the bleak memory chip demand as customers are adjusting inventories in response to the economic recession caused by COVID-19. Additionally, higher mix of low-margin NAND products and a slow decline in manufacturing costs might strain margins. Stock has underperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, growing demand from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G adoption are an upside. Increasing mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are positives. Rising mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are growth drivers as well. Further, 5G adoption beyond mobile is likely to spur demand for memory and storage, particularly in IoT devices and wireless infrastructure.”

8/17/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

8/14/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $55.00.

8/13/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Cascend Securities from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.75. 651,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,744,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,196,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 40.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 70.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,059,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,736 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.8% in the first quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 9,909,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,000 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

