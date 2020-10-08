Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $88.66 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Metropolis Capital Ltd lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133,013 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 10.3% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned about 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $88,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 431.5% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 39,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.90. 48,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,702. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $148.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

